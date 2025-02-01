The Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, and the NBA Trade Deadline have all been interwoven in the past few weeks. After the Warriors lost 130-105 to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, there's becoming an increased sense of urgency. As a result, the Warriors have held significant Zach LaVine trade discussions.

Although those are simply discussions, it doesn't erase the fact that the Warriors are sitting at 24-24 and 11th in the Western Conference. Following Friday's loss, Curry explained to The Athletic's Anthony Slater on X about if he thinks Golden State needs to make a move.

“It’s not for me to make those decisions,” Curry said. “I want to win. So whatever it means to do that.”

Time is ticking for Curry, as he's in his 16th season in the NBA, and 16th with the Warriors. However, compared to his previous teams, there hasn't been the same star power. After Klay Thompson left in free agency, he and Draymond Green were the only components remaining from that dynasty.

As a result, they've struggled. Still, injuries to Green and Jonathan Kuminga have made matters more difficult. Defenses are loading up on Curry, as he's been the true perimeter option.

Stephen Curry hints at the Warriors making a trade deadline move

Even though nothing has happened yet, that's the beauty of the NBA trade deadline. Unexpected moves become the expected. However, there's one move that isn't on the radar. Both Curry and head coach Steve Kerr are concerned about the Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler.

Following his debacle with the Miami Heat, they think it's a gamble to trade for someone like him. Despite that though, he can be another star player for Curry. Golden State has the assets to give up to land a big name in The Bay. Either way, help might have to come sooner rather than later for the Warriors.

They keep slipping without Green and Kuminga. They need that other perimeter shot creator and playmaker. Even Kendrick Perkins expressed the same concerns as Curry about why his team hasn't traded for a second star. Who knows? General manager Mike Dunleavy might have something in the works.

Either way, it doesn't discount the recent struggles. As Curry said, he doesn't control the NBA trade deadline but can offer some input as to what he wants. At the end of the day, time is ticking until February 6, when the deadline closes. Something might or might not happen, but Curry has made his point known.