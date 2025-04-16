The Golden State Warriors advanced to the playoffs after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 in the Play-In Tournament, and it took contributions from every player who was on the court. The one player who was not on the court, and who hasn't been in the past two games, is Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga has been a healthy DNP for the Warriors, and many are wondering what he needs to get minutes, especially with the Houston Rockets coming up in the first round. Draymond Green was asked what he thought about Kuminga possibly contributing against the Rockets in their series.

“He'll contribute,” Green said. “He's great, he's getting his work in. That's all you can do in that situation is get your work in. He'll be meaningful for us in that series, I have zero doubt about that. The challenge for him is to stay mentally engaged, as for anyone in that situation. But I have zero doubt in my mind that he's going to help us in this series.”

Draymond Green on Jonathan Kuminga: “He’ll contribute (in the Houston series)…The challenge for him is to stay mentally engaged.” pic.twitter.com/AVgQr4uPNL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since returning to the lineup for the Warriors after injury, Kuminga has been up and down, but he's had some big plays to help them in certain games.

Will Jonathan Kuminga be in Warriors rotation during Rockets series?

Before the Warriors faced off against the Grizzlies in the play-in, Steve Kerr was asked about not playing Kuminga in their final game of the season. Kerr noted that he went with the group of guys he felt comfortable with, and as everyone noticed, Kuminga was not in that group.

“Steve Kerr was asked if he’s had any conversations of late with Jonathan Kuminga about his role going forward and Kerr declined to answer the question,” radio host Marc Grandi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, people are wondering what could be going on for Kuminga not getting minutes in the most important games of the season for the Warriors, as they had been fighting to get into the playoffs. It's been a strange season for Kuminga and his playing time, and it's uncertain to know what the future will look like when the offseason approaches, especially if he's seeking an extension.

As of now, the hope is that Kuminga can find some minutes somewhere in the first round against the Rockets. He's shown throughout the season that he can be a solid contributor, and they're going to need all hands on deck.