The Golden State Warriors have a 1-0 lead in their second-round NBA playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they're ready to steal another one on the road.

In Game 1, it took a collective group effort as the Warriors ruled Stephen Curry out early in the game because of a hamstring injury, but the Warriors stayed connected and got the win. Draymond Green was a big part of the win, as he got a few 3-pointers to go in while also playing solid defense on the other end.

As the Warriors prepared for Game 2, a video showed Green knocking down some 3-pointers at practice, and it seems like one of the team members had on a Rudy Gobert shirt.

Steph keeping Dray company while he gets shots up at shootaround pic.twitter.com/AWsoIvpA4E — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, the jokes started flying mainly because of the well-known history between Green and Gobert.

“That Gobert jersey in front of him got him splashin threes off pure hate I’m cryin,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Putting Gobert shirt Infront of him to bring the best out of him,” another user wrote.

“Lmaoooo bro hired somebody to put on a gobert jersey just so he can make shots,” a third user wrote.

Green did knock down a few 3-pointers in Game 1, and he may have found a reason to keep making them.

Warriors looking to extend series lead vs. Timberwolves

If staring at a Gobert jersey is going to help Green score more for the Warriors, then that's what they're going to need him to do for possibly the rest of the series.

Curry will probably miss the next couple of games for the Warriors, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he were out for the remainder of the series. Hamstring injuries shouldn't be taken lightly, and though some may feel like they're fully recovered, they're usually not.

This means that the Warriors will have to rely on their other stars and the depth that comes with them. Jimmy Butler has experience leading a team, and they'll be looking to him to have big games as they try to stay competitive without their best player. Buddy Hield has stepped up in his past few games, and he can't stop now with another 3-pointer shooter down.

The Warriors have dealt with injuries on and off this season, and they've been able to weather the storm more times than not in these situations. It may be a tougher task to complete against a hungry Timberwolves team, but they'll be ready for the challenge.