The Golden State Warriors will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, and it looks like they're ready for the matchup. Draymond Green will once again have his hands full in the interior, as he'll be going up against Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Green and Gobert have a history with each other, and the Warriors' forward knows he has to keep it cool, especially when looking at his technical and flagrant foul count.

“I have to keep it similarly (calm) for my guys,” Green said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. “Forget anybody else. I’ll be locked in. Finding that balance, finding that line and not crossing it is important for me and this team. I gave them my word, and I’ll continue to give them my word.”

After the first round, Green has four technical fouls and two flagrant fouls, and they roll over into the next round. Players receive a one-game suspension after their seventh playoff technical and a one-game suspension after four flagrant points. And Green is familiar with the system after the NBA suspended him for one game in the 2016 NBA Finals for too many flagrant foul points.

Head coach Steve Kerr knows that Green is an important part of the team, and he noted that he'll have to have a conversation with him before the second round starts.

“He flails sometimes like after a play happens if somebody fouls him,” Kerr said. “His natural instinct is to flail his arms, and sometimes he makes contact like he did tonight, and then that’s a tech or that’s a flagrant. I don’t know what to say about that, but we’ll definitely address it before the start of the next series.”

If Green can keep his cool, the Warriors should be in good shape throughout the series, but sometimes, he uses his fire to get the team riled up. He'll have to find a healthy balance and not step too far over the line, or they'll be in trouble.