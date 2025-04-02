Draymond Green’s reflection on Andrew Wiggins' trade to the Miami Heat provided insights into the cutthroat nature of the NBA. It can be a rough business, even for an athlete who isn’t the one being traded to a new city. While the Golden State Warriors have been playing championship-level basketball since acquiring Jimmy Butler, they lost a vital piece of their 2022 championship squad in the deal.

Green has spent his entire career in Golden State. However, during a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, the four-time champion revealed the collateral damage of Wiggins’ departure.

“It was weird. You’ve gone to war with the guy for the last, what, five years? And won a championship, built the relationship.”

During his 307-game run with the Warriors, Wiggins won an NBA title and averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 assists per contest.

Draymond Green's kids feel Andrew Wiggins' departure

However, Wiggins and Green’s children felt the brunt of the trade that jettisoned Wiggins from Golden State.

“My kids cried when they found out Wiggs was gone because his kids and my kids have a great relationship,” Green told co-host Baron Davis. “They cried when they found out. And I told Wiggs, because I saw him right after the deadline and All-Star break, ‘Man, my kids were crying when they found out your girls were gone.'”

“He was like, ‘Bruh, that’s the only thing Amyah (Wiggins’ eldest daughter) kept saying, “Wait, so I don’t get to see my friends anymore?”' So, there’s so much more than just basketball there.”

It’s rare to see Green speak this affectionately about an ex-teammate. Wiggins wasn’t a Warrior as long as Klay Thompson. He certainly didn’t express the same depth of emotions after Golden State traded Jordan Poole for Chris Paul. However, Wiggins was an asphyxiating defender like Green which is what the Warriors needed out of him. The trade-off for the NBA’s nine-figure contracts is the nomadic lifestyle. However, that doesn’t mean as much to their kids who can have familiar communities and friends taken from them in an instant.