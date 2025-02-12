Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green revealed he recently received a warning from the NBA front office. Amid the Warriors' must-win stretch of games this season, Green received a warning for being too aggressive in a recent stretch of games.

Green revealed the league's message on a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“I got a warning apparently from the league the other day that the last few games I’ve been playing too aggressive and that they’re warning me,” Green said. “What does that mean? I don’t know. Well, apparently me being in ‘Go Win’ mode is a problem.”

Green was slapped with a technical foul for yelling and screaming at the refs in a 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline, elevating Golden State to a must-see team to look out for in the Western Conference. For Green, it's the Warriors' responsibility to allow All-Star Stephen Curry and Butler to take the lead.

“This is about to look different now with Jimmy [Butler] coming here. I told the guys that,” Green said. “It's about to look different. [With] him and Steph, Jimmy's locker was right here. Jimmy wasn't there but Steph was right there. I was like, ‘Listen, this is what we're on. We're going to follow these two guys.' I promise you if we follow these two guys, we're going to get there.”

During the Warriors' 125-111 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, Green earned another technical foul for yelling toward NBA official, Tyler Ford.

Draymond Green's scoring advice for Jimmy Butler, Warriors

Warriors veteran Draymond Green is giving Jimmy Butler all the confidence in the world, and it's paid off in his first two games with the Warriors. Butler followed up his 25-point debut in a 132-111 win against the Bulls by finishing with 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals in the victory against Milwaukee.

Green mentioned an in-game interaction he shared with Butler in Monday's matchup.

“He came to the sideline yesterday and he had passed up a shot and he was like, ‘I should have shot that?’ and I said brother let me tell you something, this team don’t need your passing at all,” Green said. “What this team needs is you to score. Like we need you to go score 25, 30 points.

“You’re a great passer like Steph, so you’re naturally going to see the pass when it’s there, but we need you to think shoot first, score first, 25, 30 points that’s what we need you to be,” Green concluded.

The Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.