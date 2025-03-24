A video of an exchange between Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, involving Jonathan Kuminga, and Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert has gone viral on social media. After the Warriors’ 124-115 loss to the Hawks on Saturday, audio of a back-and-forth between Kuminga and LeVert shows Green intervene with a savage response to Caris in Jonathan’s defense.

The exchange began when Kuminga drew a foul and heard from LeVert on his way to the line, per Courtside Buzz’s Instagram.

“You a**,” LeVert says, to which Kuminga replies, “guard me 1-on-1.”

Then, Green, after checking into the game, delivers his take on LeVert.

“You’ve been traded seven times!” Green said.

LeVert, who was traded to the Hawks from the Cleveland Cavaliers before this year’s trade deadline, joined his fourth team in nine NBA seasons. After the Brooklyn Nets drafted him, he made stops with the Indiana Pacers and, of course, the Cavs.

Without All-Star Stephen Curry, the Hawks handed the Warriors their second loss in three games. Jimmy Butler’s 25 points on 7-of-15 attempts, eight assists, and four rebounds led six players in double figures. Moses Moody finished with 20 points, Brandin Podziemski scored 19 points, including five threes, and Kuminga led the bench with 16.

Golden State’s matchup against Atlanta is the first stop of its six-game road trip. The next stop will be against the Heat, where Curry is expected to join the Warriors in Miami.

Curry isn’t guaranteed to play but will look to improve his status against the Heat, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Stephen Curry is traveling to join the Warriors in Miami, and his status for Tuesday’s game against the Heat depends on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over next two days, sources tell ESPN. Golden State is on game two of a six-game trip,”

Draymond Green gets honest about Warriors loss

Warriors forward Draymond Green expressed his disappointment in losing to the Hawks. Despite not having Curry in the lineup, it’s no excuse.

Green felt the Warriors should have won, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“Bad loss. It’s a terrible loss,” Green said. “When you’re in a position to compete for something, eleven games left with everything to play for, you shouldn’t have a loss like this. It’s too much on the line. Gotta win the games you’re supposed to win. Obviously, Steph is out, but still a game we should win. Tough loss.”

The Warriors will face the Heat on Tuesday.