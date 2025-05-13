May 13, 2025 at 11:18 AM ET

After Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green accused the media of negative portrayal as an “angry Black man” during his postgame media availability after Game 2, he offered a follow-up after Monday’s loss. The Minnesota Timberwolves took a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series, beating the Warriors 117-110 in Game 4. Golden State is now on the brink of elimination.

After losing Game 2, 117-92, Green says the media painted this portrayal in which he downplayed fitting into a stereotype as the angry Black guy. After Monday’s loss, a reporter asked Green for a follow-up to his locker room interview, per 95.7 The Game.

“I’ve moved on,” Green said.

Many speculated that Green’s “angry Black man” comment and losing Game 3 were reasons he avoided speaking to reporters, which he apologized for at the beginning of his press conference on Monday.

“Before we start, I want to apologize to y’all,” Green said as he opened the press conference. “I didn’t talk the other day. I was quite a bit frustrated. I didn’t want to get myself fined, but more so, say something that would make it sound like an excuse. I didn’t come up here and talk, and I felt like a coward when I got home.”

For many, the negativity surrounding Green over the years is self-inflicted. It’s a byproduct of flagrant fouls and ejections that have led to numerous fines and suspensions. Some consider Green a dirty player. However, the four-time champion has moved on from the narrative.

Draymond Green on what ‘sucked’ about Warriors’ loss in Game 4

Warriors veteran Draymond Green reflected on Game 4’s 117-110 loss, giving the Timberwolves credit for an impressive performance that led to a 3-1 lead in their best-of-7 series. After the loss, Green commended the Timberwolves for keeping the Warriors at bay in the final frame, per 95.7 The Game.

“They shot the ball extremely well. I thought we defended good in spurts, but they got going, and never was able to put out the fire,” Green said. “Gotta give them credit — it felt like they were due for a great shooting night. It sucks that it was tonight, but it was. We just got to figure it out in Game 5.”

Despite outscoring the Timberwolves 33-20, the Warriors found themselves on the wrong end of a 39-17 third quarter, which built the cushion the Timberwolves needed to secure their third win in four tries. The Warriors will look to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday.