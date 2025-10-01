As more time passed, it became clear that neither Jonathan Kuminga nor the Golden State Warriors had great options on the table. What was once forecast as an inevitable offseason split is now a reunion, at least for the start of the 2025-26 NBA campaign. The fifth-year forward agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million contract that carries a team option, ending a deadlock that took up the entire summer and then some. This is not exactly a resolution, however.

Both sides are essentially admitting that this move is the most practical one to make at the moment. There is a realistic possibility the Warriors will survey the trade market once more when the new year arrives. Financial flexibility and uncertainty surrounding the player himself served as crucial roadblocks to an offseason deal, but things could obviously change in the next few months. Fans are just relieved that negotiations are finally over.

“We will never forget the Jonathan Kuminga saga of summer 2025,” @thatl0calguy posted on X. “Never needed to be this dramatic,” @andr3w remarked. “Signing a player who doesn’t even wanna be there I’m wheezing,” @LeBron__legacy commented.

“The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga are the annoying couple in high school that always threatened to break up but never did,” NBA personality Molly Morrison opined. “Just do it. or don’t. Leave your classmates out of it.”

Jonathan Kuminga and Warriors still need each other

Much of NBA social media is unsurprisingly exhausted after the seemingly endless standoff. Warriors fans just want to turn their attention to the upcoming season. They hope that Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr can get on the same page during what could be each man's last year in the Bay Area. There is no time for distractions. With Father Time gaining on Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, the foremost goal must be to contend for a championship.

Kuminga has to prove he can help the Warriors compete in the Western Conference. He scored 15.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting in 24.3 minutes per contest last season, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He was unable to build on a career 2023-24 campaign and stunningly fell out of the rotation for large stretches of the year.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has an abundance of veteran wisdom at his disposal, with center Al Horford becoming the newest member of the former champions/NBA Finals club in Golden State. He must take advantage of his resources, block out the noise and attain a consistent form, at long last. Kuminga has to show the league that he can be an impactful member of a franchise for the years to come.

If the 22-year-old is successful, he should come away as a big winner in unrestricted free agency. A potential make-or-break season awaits.