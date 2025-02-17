The new All-Star Game format utilized by the NBA may draw the most attention among fans as to whether or not it worked, but in the end, there was still plenty of entertainment to be had courtesy of some of the game's greatest players. By the time the festivities had ended, Stephen Curry had once again done his fair share of capturing the imagination of fans with a dazzling performance that had Shaq's OGs triumph — with the Golden State Warriors star winning MVP honors for the proceedings.

Curry is always capable of plenty of dazzling feats on the hardwood, and he was in full show-off mode yet again on Sunday night. The Warriors star led the scoring for Shaq's OGs in the final of the competition against Chuck's Global Stars, with 12 points, while doing his usual torching of the opposition from long range. On one such occasion, he launched a triple from the halfcourt logo and drilled it with ease, much toe delight of the fans.

“This man is unbelievable, my God,” X user @soyourcourtney wrote.

“The All Star Game will be dead in the water after Steph hangs up his boots!” @nikmahi_13 expressed.

“Yup yup!!! And that’s what I was waiting for. That range is insane. ALL NET,” @PeeDubb2 added.

“Bro is fucking filthy OMG shit is ridiculous watched this 30 times already lol,” @Guts9290 furthered.

Warriors fans celebrate Stephen Curry's All-Star Game MVP win

Deservedly, it was Stephen Curry who won the MVP honors, and not for the first time in his career, either, as he was also earned the award back in 2022. This time, he got to hoist the award in front of the ever-passionate Warriors fanbase. And Warriors fans are picking up on the fact that the last time Curry won All-Star Game MVP honors, it led to the Dubs winning it all.

“Steph Curry’s masterclass at the All-Star Game wasn't just a win for the OG squad, it was a statement! 🏆 Another MVP trophy for the Chef’s collection,” @SportSideQuests wrote.

“Last time Steph won all star mvp guess what else he won,” @Realest_alex pointed out.

“Last time curry won ASG MVP #nooticing,” @Michae1cor130n3 added.

Of course, there remains an uphill battle for the Warriors to climb before they make good on their championship declarations. But if Curry can extrapolate his impact on the All-Star Game to the rest of the season, then they may have a shot at winning it all after all.