At this point of his career, Stephen Curry has nothing more to prove. But all-time greats like him never rest on their laurels, and Curry will be giving his all in pursuit of the fifth championship of his career until he finally decides to call it quits. On Sunday night, it was ever so evident that Curry has plenty of gas left in the tank, as he put up 31 points to lead the way for the Golden State Warriors in a 95-85 win over the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Prior to Game 1 of the series, it looked like if there was any team that can limit Curry's production, it's the Rockets; after all, they held down Curry to just three points during their last regular-season matchup of the 2024-25 season. However, greatness finds a way to break through, and break through it did as Curry made a few shots of extreme difficulty to lead the Warriors to victory lane.

In the aftermath of this performance, Warriors fans had a celebration on X (formerly Twitter) as the team they're rooting for extended its dominant run over the Rockets in the playoffs.

“I can't even comprehend the level of hatred I would have for Stephen Curry if I was a Rockets fan. I feel like it would be corrosive for my soul. I'd be a broken man,” @RustyBUCKETS321 wrote.

“‘geometrically that should not have happened' is some s**t you only hear when you’re playing stephen curry,” @phxsunz25 added.

“WARDELL STEPHEN CURRY IS THE MOST ENTERTAINING PLAYER ON TELEVISION!!!!” @Nanamaxamed furthered.

There is simply no stopping Curry; the Rockets' hope is that they slow him down enough to grab a victory. But the Warriors have been a thorn in the Rockets' side in the playoffs for over a decade now, and Curry maintained that status quo with a brilliant Game 1 performance.

Underestimate Stephen Curry, Warriors at your own risk

The Warriors may just be the seventh seed in the West, but they have a real chance of mounting a deep playoff run. After all, they have Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, two proven postseason risers. Butler, in particular, is playing with the most talented player he has ever suited up alongside with in his career, and he has a track record of lifting undertalented teams to the NBA Finals.

If the Rockets' offensive woes persist, then the Warriors might find this to be an easier series than anticipated.