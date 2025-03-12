The Warriors have looked like a completely new team since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline. With Butler on the court, the Warriors have posted a remarkable 12-1 record. His scoring ability and all-around game have made a huge impact. His presence has also helped elevate the team's overall performance.

Butler’s versatility has been a game-changer for Golden State. His leadership and scoring have given the Warriors a new dynamic, but it's not the only factor in their resurgence. The team is currently healthy, which is crucial for their success. Jonathan Kuminga is set to return on Thursday against Sacramento after missing 31 straight games due to a right ankle injury. Kuminga had been playing the best basketball of his career before going down.

Before his injury, Kuminga averaged 20.5 points over his last 14 games. He scored 20 or more in four of his last six games, showing his growing importance to the team.

The Warriors' success isn’t just about offense, though. Their defensive rating ranks 8th in the league at 111.5, reflecting their ability to clamp down when needed. The team's defense has been solid, keeping them in games even when the offense isn’t firing on all cylinders. The Warriors’ defensive rating is just behind top teams like Oklahoma City, Orlando, and Boston, who all boast some of the league's best defenses.

Golden State is also leading the league in assist percentage at 71.2%. This demonstrates their commitment to team basketball, sharing the ball and creating opportunities for everyone on the floor.

With Butler’s impact, Kuminga’s return, and the Warriors’ defensive and assist numbers, the team looks poised for a strong finish. If the energy and teamwork continue, the Warriors may be heading toward another championship run. The excitement is real, and the fans can’t help but believe another title is within reach.