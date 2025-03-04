Gary Payton II had a tough moment happen to him and LaMelo Ball during the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Payton II drew a charge against the Hornets star, who hit him in the face. As a result, the Warriors guard appeared to be bleeding as he went to the locker room with a towel on his face. He wouldn't take part in the remainder of the game, finishing his day after 10 minutes of action.

Payton II revealed an update on his health after the game, per The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater. He said he will be hopeful for the team's next game, having a visible cut on his nose.

“Gary Payton II had a cut on his nose postgame but said he’d be fine. Hopes to play tomorrow in New York. Left tonight’s game after taking a hit from LaMelo Ball,” Slater reported.

How Gary Payton II, Warriors played against Hornets

Even though Gary Payton II couldn't play his usual workload due to the injury, the Golden State Warriors took care of business by winning 119-101 over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Warriors took a 28-21 lead after the first quarter, having the momentum throughout the course of the game. They added more distance in the last 12 minutes, outscoring their opponents 33-24 to seal the win.

Buddy Hield led the team in scoring with 22 points and five rebounds off the bench. Stephen Curry came next with 21 points and 10 assists, Brandin Podziemski had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Draymond Green put up 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler put up 13 points.

Golden State improved to 33-28 on the season, jumping over the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are now four games behind the Houston Rockets and five games behind the Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Monday's win over the Hornets, the Warriors will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.