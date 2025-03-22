The Golden State Warriors will sign forward Kevin Knox II for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move comes after Knox completed his second 10-day contract with the team.

Knox, a former No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, has appeared in seven games for Golden State. He has averaged 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The 25-year-old last played on March 4 in the Warriors' win over his former team, the Knicks. He logged 12 minutes, finishing with two points, two blocks, one rebound and one assist.

In the G League this season, Knox posted 21.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the floor and 38.9% from three-point range in 28 games for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kevin Knox signing helps Warriors meet roster minimum ahead of pivotal road trip

The Warriors were required to add a 14th player to a standard contract to comply with the NBA’s roster minimum. Following the trade deadline, Golden State had been carrying only 13 players. The organization had already reached the 28-day limit allotted for teams to operate below the 14-player threshold.

Knox provides depth at the forward position as the team begins a critical stretch in the playoff race. The Warriors (41-29) currently hold the sixth seed in the Western Conference. They are 2.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Memphis Grizzlies (43-28) and aim to gain ground during their six-game road trip, which begins Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks (33-36).

The Warriors will also face the Grizzlies on April 1 as part of the trip, a matchup that could have significant implications in the standings.

Knox has previously spent time with the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons. His signing brings Golden State back into roster compliance while adding a player who has shown flashes of scoring potential, particularly during his G League stint this season.