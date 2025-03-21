Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into it with New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and revealed what they said in a recent podcast. Green achieved an impressive feat against the Raptors on Thursday but rehashed an exchange in one of the Warriors’ recent wins against the Knicks.

Green revealed what the two said to each other in an episode of the Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“I’m going to tell you what he said because I think this was a big moment for Towns, in my opinion,” Green said. “But I’m going to tell you what he said. He said I called him soft. I said he’s soft. He said, “Man, you’re a ho.” I said alright. He said you’re a ho. He said ho, ho, ho. I said get him out of here, go sit him down on the bench, Thibs, get him out of here.”

Green praised Towns for standing up to him. He pointed out how Towns has changed since being traded to the Knicks, although his attitude seemed to change with the emergence of Anthony Edwards during Karl-Anthony’s time with the Timberwolves. Green and the Warriors defeated the Knicks 114-102 at Madison Square Garden on March 4. Then, Golden State beat them again at home 97-94 on March 15.

Towns scored a game-high 29 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Green finished with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists. Still, Draymond has made his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor for the Warriors. Green has also emerged into the DPOY conversation.

He has the second-best odds of winning the award, which he spoke into existence in the wake of San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending diagnosis with deep vein thrombosis (blood clot) in his right shoulder and Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a sprained left ankle that’s forced him to miss extended time. Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Jimmy Butler’s message to Draymond Green after Warriors win

After Warriors forward Jimmy Butler made a game-defining stop in Thursday’s 117-114 win against the Raptors, he had a message for Warriors veteran Draymond Green. Jimmy blocked Raptors guard Jamal Shead’s layup attempt down the stretch, keeping his team in front for good in the game's final minute.

After the win, Butler shared what he had said with Green, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I can do that, too,” Butler said. “I told Dray, you’re not the only one.”

Jimmy Butler told Draymond Green after his win-sealing block: “I can do that, too.” Plus the nightly Buddy Hield and Butler back-and-forth “Fake a*** triple-double” “You don’t pass the ball enough to get a triple-double” pic.twitter.com/D3DoPSTYbS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Warriors will face the Hawks on Saturday.