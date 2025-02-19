Golden State Warriors made roster moves after the All-Star break, signing two players to make their roster compliant for the end of the 2024-25 campaign. After the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster five-team deal, they’re putting the finishing touches on their roster.

The Warriors agreed to a 10-day contract with Kevin Knox, which was first reported via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“The Warriors intend to sign Kevin Knox into one of their vacant roster spots out of the All-Star break, per sources. Ten-day contract. Knox is averaging 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds in Santa Cruz. Organization has been high on him back to summer league. An extra big scoring wing,” Slater reported.

Then, the Warriors and Yuri Collins agreed to a 10-day contract, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk and Shams Charania.

“The Warriors are signing Kevin Knox and Yuri Collins to 10-day contracts, sources tell ESPN,” Youngmisuk reported.

The timing of the two signings isn’t a coincidence and was explained on social media, per ESPN Bobby Marks’ X, formerly Twitter.

“To reach 14 players on the roster, Golden State was required to sign 2 players by Thursday,” Marks reported.

Golden State is gearing up to make a deep playoff run despite its steep uphill climb from tenth place in the Western Conference standings.

Draymond Green’s reason Jimmy Bulter with Warriors work

Warriors veteran Draymond Green explained why the Jimmy Butler addition works for his team, and it has everything to do with superstar Stephen Curry.

Green explained why the two go great together during an episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“The dopest thing about that whole dynamic, the lack of insecurity [he has]… [Having] another alpha like Jimmy [Butler] come in and be like, ‘Oh yeah, bro, like, go do your thing’… That is the power of Steph Curry,” Green said.

The Warriors regular-season schedule resumes against the Kings on Friday.