The Golden State Warriors have been rolling ever since trading for Jimmy Butler at the deadline back in February. As a result, a team that seemed destined for the play-in is now in a good position to get into the playoffs directly.

Unfortunately, the Warriors didn't make it as easy on themselves as they could. Winning out against a relatively light schedule over the final week of the season would have given Golden State a legitimate shot at getting the No. 4 seed in the West and earning home-court advantage in the first round, but a crushing loss to the San Antonio Spurs on a Harrison Barnes buzzer-beater has capped its ceiling.

Now, the Warriors have just one game to go in the regular season after a comfortable win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Golden State can only be the No. 6 or the No. 7 seed in the West, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The Warriors have a tough test coming up on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers that will decide both teams' fate in the west hierarchy. If the Warriors win, they are locked into the No. 6 spot and will play the Los Angeles Lakers, who cliched the No. 3 seed on Friday, in the first round.

If Golden State loses, things will get a little bit more complicated. The Warriors would likely drop to the No. 7 spot and the play-in with a loss, but a loss by Minnesota and a win by Denver would still keep them in sixth and drop the Timberwolves down to the play-in.

The Timberwolves will be a heavy favorite to beat the Utah Jazz in their final game, even without a suspended Anthony Edwards, and the the Nuggets should have the advantage in a matchup with the Houston Rockets who aren't playing for anything as the cemented No. 2 seed.

As a result, the Warriors-Clippers clash could decide who goes to the play-in and who ends up in the top six in the West. Golden State better bring its A-game to get into that top six so it can start preparing for the Lakers and a run at another title.