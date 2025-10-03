SAN FRANCISCO – After a summer of tenuous contract negotiations, Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga is officially back in the fold – but where exactly does that leave both sides as the season quickly approaches?

Donning a new jersey number, switching from No. 00 to No. 1, the fifth-year wing went through his first practice of the season with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday afternoon. His appearance comes just two days after Kuminga put pen to paper and signed a two-year, $46.8 million contract containing a team option in the second year.

After practice, Kuminga spoke to the media for the first time this season, where he expressed his commitment to Golden State's championship aspirations when asked if he views his one-plus-one contract deal as a “bet on yourself” kind of contract.

“I wouldn't say that,” Kuminga said. “But I'll tell you– me betting on myself is helping us win the championship. I think that's our goal, and that's how we all look [at it]. I'm blessed; I'm glad we got this done. But my mind isn't [on] betting on myself.”

It's a fair deal, one that general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. described as good for both sides. Kuminga gets more guaranteed money than had he accepted the $8-million qualifying offer, and the Warriors retain the flexibility to move him or keep him depending on how the season progresses. And ultimately, it allows both sides to, in theory, now focus on the basketball side of things, which remains a tricky situation.

Kuminga's role in the Warriors' rotation

For the past two seasons, both sides have been in misalignment about what his role on the Warriors should be. Kerr has expressed his desire for Kuminga to do the ancillary things next to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, while Kuminga and his camp have long called for a bigger role as a feature of the Warriors' offense. It's something the two sides have yet to solve.

In the same press conference, Kuminga talked about his role and fit on Golden State this season:

“It's being involved in both sides, find a way to impact. If it’s on defense, an assignment, just go guard the best player. Today we need you to score; today we need you to guard certain people. That's what I'm looking forward to. I'm very open-minded to whatever,” Kuminga said.

Later, Kuminga talked about how his game feels after a productive summer of training.

“It feels good. I think I got so much better; I want to say on both ends. I’ve seen certain things where people think I only think about offense. I’m always going to get better on offense. But I think defense-wise, I'm going into my fifth year– I look at things differently. I get better at certain things as time keeps evolving. I feel like I feel ready to get going.”

In the past, Kerr compared Kuminga to Shawn Marion and Aaron Gordon, athletic two-way wings who could score but also demonstrated a willingness to do all the little things. His vision for Kuminga hasn't quite aligned with the 22-year-old yet, but he has at least expressed his willingness to do what is asked of him at this early point in the season.

Kuminga's long-term future in Golden State

In the same press conference, Kuminga was asked directly about his long-term commitment to being in Golden State.

“I'm here now,” Kuminga said. “That's everybody's goal, to be somewhere for longer. You never know your future. So far that's my goal. That's what I want to accomplish. Being here for longer.”

Later, Kuminga fielded a question about if he feels the Warriors organization want him in the Bay long-term.

“I would say so,” Kuminga said. “Based on me being back here. At the end of the day, let's see where this takes us. But my focus [this year is] pushing and actually helping us win. You never know what's going to happen, but I'm happy, glad to be back.”

It's important to note that Kuminga's contract restricts the Warriors from trading him until January 15th. So for at least the next couple of months, the two sides are stuck with each other, which could go any number of ways.

Last season, things soured when Kuminga fell out of Kerr's rotation during their late push for the postseason and the first round series with the Rockets. But when Curry went down with a hamstring injury, the pendulum swung right back to the Warriors playing Kuminga against the Timberwolves.

All that is to say, the Kuminga situation has gone every which way. With the contract settled for now, both sides now have a runway to get things moving in a positive direction.

Regardless of the uncertainty surrounding his future in Golden State, Kuminga's contract extension netted him life-changing money. The young wing from the Democratic Republic of the Congo talked about his family's reaction to him signing his contract.

“I won't say I'm weird, but there's just things that– I get more excited playing basketball than certain things,” Kuminga said openly. “My family were all on me. They wanted me to smile, to love, to do certain things. That's just not who I am.

“But just me seeing them, how they were all excited, seeing my family, my parents– it meant a lot. And I'm glad I got to witness that and that I put myself in that type of situation. But things like that, that's what makes me happy, you know, just seeing my family happy.”