Fans got their first glimpse of Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga after inking his two-year extension, worth $48.5 million. Kuminga reported to training camp after the extension, which includes a trade restriction and a team option for the 2026-27 season.

Accompanied by a caption that read, “Back to business,” the Warriors posted Kuminga's smiling face on their X, formerly Twitter.

Back to business.

Amid the offseason, Kuminga's future with the Warriors appeared bleak, as both sides remained in a standstill due to ongoing contract negotiations. From the outset, it seemed Golden State was reluctant to the idea that Kuminga opting in to the final year of his deal would only forfeit its opportunity to trade Jonathan, given the no-trade clause attached to that final year of his last contract.

With Kuminga at a roughly $22 million annual salary, it's a win-win for both sides. Kuminga earned his desired $20-plus million yearly salary, and the Warriors can trade Jonathan after the January 15 deadline, which is attached to the two-year deal.

Warriors fans react to Jonathan Kuminga's new contract

Warriors fans are welcoming Jonathan Kuminga back for at least one more season ahead of 2025-26. With a handshake deal in place with former Celtics center Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Seth Curry, all four players agreed to official contracts to join the Warriors.

Depth will be critical this upcoming season, as the Warriors' aging core, led by All-Star Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, will look to squeeze their two-year championship window with everything they have left. Kuminga, following a contract stalemate with the Warriors, will enter the upcoming season as part of a new era. Fans reacted to his new two-year deal on X, formerly Twitter.

“We will never forget the Jonathan Kuminga saga of summer 2025,” @thatl0calguy posted on X. “Never needed to be this dramatic,” @andr3w remarked. “Signing a player who doesn’t even wanna be there I’m wheezing,” @LeBron__legacy commented.

“The Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga are the annoying couple in high school that always threatened to break up but never did,” NBA personality Molly Morrison opined. “Just do it. or don’t. Leave your classmates out of it.”

The Warriors will host the Lakers in their preseason opener on Sunday.