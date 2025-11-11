The Golden State Warriors have not been shy in wanting to maximize the remaining years of Stephen Curry. The Warriors had a dynastic run behind Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, and owner Joe Lacob is keen on capturing more championships.

The Warriors, however, have struggled to return to the NBA Finals after winning the title in 2022, their fourth in eight seasons. They even missed the playoffs entirely in 2024. They currently have a 6-5 record.

But Lacob remains confident about their chances. He also implied that he hopes to catch the late Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss in terms of accolades.

“The greatest owner in NBA history was Jerry Buss. Thirty-three years, 16 finals,” said Lacob in a report from The San Francisco Standard's Danny Emerman.

Emerman wrote that it's a topic that gets Lacob “animated” and that Curry described his boss as having “irrational confidence.”

The 69-year-old Lacob, who earned his fortune through a venture capital investing company, bought the Warriors in 2010, along with other investors, for $450 million. Before that, he was a co-investor on the Boston Celtics.

Lacob helped transform Golden State into a perennial contender, with Curry leading the charge. But at 37 years old, the window might be closing soon on the two-time MVP. Still, Lacob sees the glass half full.

“I would love to continue our success post the Steph Curry era,” added Lacob. “He has a lot to do with this, no question about it.”

“There’s a part of me that wants to be really successful on the second iteration, when Curry’s gone. So that’s something to think about.”

The Warriors have one of the oldest rosters in the league with guys like Curry, Green, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Buddy Hield. But they also have young pieces in Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Will Richard, among others.

It's worth noting that Lacob grew up as a fan of the Lakers. He witnessed the winning culture instilled by Buss. While Lacob has already left a legacy in the Bay Area, he is far from done.