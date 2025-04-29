Jimmy Butler went down with a pelvic injury after he was undercut while grabbing a rebound during the early goings of Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors' first-round clash against the Houston Rockets. Butler then proceeded to miss the rest of Game 2 and the entirety of Game 3, and there was much concern regarding his physical well-being moving forward. But then he returned to action in Game 4 and didn't skip a beat, dropping 27 points and making huge plays in the Warriors' 106-103 win to push their series lead to 3-1.

It looked as though Butler wasn't feeling any ill effects from the injury he suffered, although there were some moments where he was clutching on to his hip. In fact, head coach Steve Kerr said that if this were the regular season, the Warriors star would have missed another week or two so he can recover to full strength.

Nonetheless, Butler is as tough of a fighter as there is and he relishes in the “good pain” he feels after playing a starring role in the Warriors' victory.

“I'm not gonna say that I'm not hurting, but it's a good pain whenever it's all towards winning. I feel like they got me here to help do something special, and if I'm out there on the floor, I'm expected to produce and help win so I'm glad I was able to do that tonight,” Butler said in his postgame presser, via 95.7 The Game on X (formerly Twitter).

Jimmy Butler: "I'm not gonna say that I'm not hurting, but it's a good pain whenever it's all towards winning. I feel like they got me here to help do something special, and if I'm out there on the floor, I'm expected to produce and help win." pic.twitter.com/pzC9JL8HhW — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 29, 2025

Playoff Jimmy knows how to play through pain… much to the Warriors' benefit

Jimmy Butler has been pushed to the limit in the past, but he is more than willing to put his body on the line if it meant getting the chance to play for a championship. In 2023, Butler sustained an ankle sprain in the second round of the playoffs but powered through and led the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals. This year, he'll be looking to pull off a similar feat amid his battle against a pelvic injury.

And while Butler may not be impervious to pain, he knows how to navigate this sort of challenge having been through a lot throughout his career — especially when he believes that giving it his all for the Warriors is worth it.

“A couple times, [it did hurt]. But I'm a big boy. I'm like 35 years of age now. I know how to handle this type of thing. Get some more treatment. Get some rest,” Butler added.