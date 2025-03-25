When the Golden State Warriors pulled the trigger on their trade with the Miami Heat for Jimmy Butler, many immediately questioned how he would fit with this championship organization.

Although Butler's competitive spirit was an obvious connection to his new organization, many wondered if he would be able to play off Stephen Curry on offense at times. Of course, there were also concerns about what type of relationship Butler would hold with Draymond Green.

Butler and Green are two of the most fiery, passionate players in the NBA. These veteran stars thrive off attention and in-game emotions and can be very outspoken at times. This is why there were concerns about whether these two alphas would clash.

Quite the opposite has occurred, as despite all the backlash Butler and Green have received, they have forged an incredibly strong bond that has become the backbone of the Warriors' recent success.

“We got a lot in common with kids, our love for basketball,” Butler told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “Small town individuals that happen to end up on a big-time college basketball squad, late draft picks that have overcome everything to become who they are today. That's what those conversations are and I just appreciate it. I shed grace on everybody that just wants to sit here and s**t on Jimmy Butler III and talk. But it's because you don't know what I'm doing. Nobody does.

“[And] Draymond ain't no f***ing a**hole. I knew it though.”

Jimmy Butler needed the Warriors, but Draymond Green needed him

A fresh start is all Butler needed to get his mind right. His relationship with the Heat had gone stale between the two sides falling far apart during contract extension talks and then Pat Riley raining team-induced suspensions down on the six-time All-Star.

The Phoenix Suns may have been Butler's top choice, but the Warriors ended up being the team that made the most sense for his personality and will to win.

That is all the Warriors have done through the years — win.

Even so, Golden State has always had checks and balances on its roster. Klay Thompson was always a calming presence next to Stephen Curry as the team's clear-cut second scoring option, and Green always had security blankets in the form of veterans who could calm him down when needed. Andre Iguodala, David West, and others had aided Green through the years.

Butler has helped play this role next to Draymond, while also being the best of both worlds since he's also a dependable second option for Curry.

Unlike Iguodala and other former Warriors veterans, Butler has been motivated to challenge Green, bringing out the best in the four-time champion every night. Most importantly, he recognizes the greatness of his new teammate.

“Draymond just fight. Draymond just got a will,” Butler continued in his interview with ESPN. “He is not the tallest guy. He don't got the longest of arms, finds a way. I'm not here to say that [former teammates] Bam [Adebayo] not this or that Joakim [Noah] not this. That's not what I'm doing.

“I'm just saying that motherf***er just gets it done. Like real defensive player of the year s***. How can you argue with it?”

Butler and Green do whatever it takes to win. That is all that matters to these stars, and that's ultimately why the Warriors pulled the trigger on their trade deadline deal to acquire Butler. His arrival has sparked a new sense of belief in Golden State, reigniting championship hopes.

While many tend to think personalities and egos may clash between Green and Butler, these two have proven quickly that will not be the case.

“I just want to win. I don't give a f*** about nothing else.”