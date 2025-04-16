Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116, punching their ticket into the playoffs. They'll face the Houston Rockets in a first-round series. After Tuesday's win, Butler discussed the Warriors' previous meeting with the Rockets and feels confident in Golden State's chances to succeed.

The Rockets beat the Warriors 106-96 on April 6. Butler addressed what went wrong in their 10-point loss, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“Turnovers,” Butler said. “We turned the ball over a lot. Can't win whenever they get so many more possessions than we do. If we take care of the ball, we'll be in a good spot. I think if we worry about us, we'll be just fine.”

Butler's 38 points led the Warriors in Tuesday's win. He also had seven rebounds and six assists. Stephen Curry finished with 37 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, and Gary Payton II added a dozen points off the bench. The majority of Butler's points came from inside the paint or from the free-throw line, yet he still reminded reporters of his shooting prowess, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“I can shoot, I just choose not to shoot threes. I'd rather drive into the paint and get a layup or pass the ball to someone on my team who's probably a better shooter than I am,” Butler said. “I think you and everybody else want me to shoot more 3s, but I like shooting layups.”

Warriors' Jimmy Butler finished 12-of-20, including 2-for-4 from deep, and 12-of-18 from the free-throw line.

Draymond Green's Jonathan Kuminga guarantee for Warriors

Warriors veteran Draymond Green guarantees that Jonathan Kuminga will play against the Rockets. After missing the Warriors' previous two games with healthy DNPS, Green is confident head coach Steve Kerr will turn to Jonathan during their opening-round best-of-7 series.

Green addressed Kuminga's anticipated role in the playoffs, per The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

“He'll contribute,” Green said. “He's great, he's getting his work in. That's all you can do in that situation is get your work in. He'll be meaningful for us in that series, I have zero doubt about that. The challenge for him is to stay mentally engaged, as for anyone in that situation. But I have zero doubt in my mind that he's going to help us in this series.”

After Tuesday's win against the Grizzlies, Game 1 of the Warriors—Rockets series will be at the Toyota Center on Sunday night.