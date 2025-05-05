The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed quite a turnaround during the 2024-25 season, as they have now made it all the way to the Western Conference semifinals, where they will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Perhaps the defining moment of the season involved the team's blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler. After taking down the Houston Rockets in Game 7, Warriors owner Joe Lacob gushed over Butler.

The former Miami Heat superstar forced his way out of town ahead of the trade deadline, with Golden State eventually being his landing spot after he initially turned them down. While Butler didn't always star during the regular season, he was fantastic against Houston, averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game in the five full contests he played in. There was concern about trading for Butler, but that's not what Lacob is thinking about right now.

“Yeah, there were (concerns about Butler),” Lacob said. “But you do your analysis, you make your choices, and, yeah, it was a little bit of a risk. But we’ve got to take risks in this life. And he’s worth every freaking penny. That’s all I can say. He’s fantastic.”

Jimmy Butler set to lead Warriors to battle against Timberwolves

Butler is a fairly divisive player, but when he's locked in, there aren't many players more impactful than him across the NBA. Not only is Butler one of the best defenders in the league, but he also has shown time and again that when his team needs a bucket, he's the guy who can go and get it. Stephen Curry is great in his own right, but giving him a right-hand man like Butler has made Golden State very dangerous.

While their series victory over the Rockets was a bit more difficult than it was initially expected to be, the Warriors got the job done and managed to advance to the next round of the playoffs. They will now take on Butler's old team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and you can bet that the star forward is going to be motivated for this series. Game 1 is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday, May 6 at 9:30 p.m. ET.