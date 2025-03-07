Jimmy Butler’s arrival in Golden State may not have come with jaw-dropping stats, but his impact has been undeniable. The Warriors, known for their offensive firepower, have long struggled with two key areas in recent years. One, getting to the free-throw line and two, limiting turnovers.

Butler has helped fix both. In just 11 games with the Warriors, Jimmy Butler ranks fifth in total free throws made this season. His aggressive play and ability to draw contact in the paint have been key to his success.

The Warriors sit at 10-2, but Butler has only played in 11 of those games, meaning their record with him in the lineup is an even more impressive 10-1.

His individual numbers—16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game—don’t scream superstar, but his efficiency and ability to control the game have been crucial. He isn't just putting up points; he’s making the Warriors a smarter, more disciplined team.

That was evident in Thursday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets where Butler played a near-flawless game. In a contest where many of his teammates finished with a negative plus-minus, Butler posted a game-high plus-17, showing how much better the Warriors were with him on the floor.

He finished with 25 points, six assists, and three steals. But, perhaps most impressively, he went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and committed just one turnover.

For a team that thrives on ball movement and perimeter shooting, Butler’s ability to attack the rim and generate easy points at the line has added a new dimension. His defensive presence and mistake-free playmaking have helped shore up weaknesses that have plagued Golden State in recent seasons.

While Stephen Curry remains the face of the franchise, Butler’s steady contributions are proving just as valuable.

As the season unfolds, Jimmy Butler has certainly shown he can be a game-changer for the Warriors. With his free-throw accuracy and smart decision-making, he’s quickly becoming one of the team’s most impactful additions.