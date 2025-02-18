Charles Barkley has never held back his criticism of San Francisco, and Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob knows all about it. While Barkley is known for being the lovable analyst on TNT, he brought out his philanthropic side. The NBA All-Star weekend might've changed his perception of the city.

He visited the Glide Memorial Church on Saturday and gave a generous $250,000 donation. It wasn't announced, as Barkley likely wanted it to be private. However, it caught Lacob's eye, and he's grateful that Barkley gave back to the city.

“I don't know how we did that because that guy kills us,” Lacob said via Bonta Hill of NBC Sports. “He always predicts we're going to lose, he trashes the city,” Lacob said of Barkley. “But I've got to say, that's a very nice gesture of his. He went over to Glide, I heard all about it.

“And you know, you've got to give the Mayor a little bit of credit here, you really do. Daniel Lurie's doing a great job. He told me he was going to work on [Barkley], and I said, ‘Good luck, that's going to be a hard job.' But he did, he worked on him. I just think he did a great job, and we should be proud of him and the job he did, too.”

Warriors' Joe Lacob appreciates Charles Barkley

Again, Barkley is known for having some outlandish claims. Despite that, he's never backed down from what he believes. The previous year, Barkley sparked his disdain for San Francisco and how he didn't want to go there in 2025. Safe to say that he would gladly take another trip to The Bay again.

Lacob talked about how the city is truly on the radar as a premier destination once again.

“Everything just came out so great,” Lacob said. “By the way, I want to say this: San Francisco is back, OK? Let's just make it very, very clear: it is back. The city looked great this weekend. People delivered, and there were parties all over the city.

“I had people talk to me constantly [about] how much they enjoyed the city, and they were surprised. Well, they shouldn't be surprised. It's back, and that's a great thing.”

Plenty of fans loved what the city did to prepare for the big game. This could be a turning of the page for San Francisco, as they needed an event like this. Who knows? Another NBA All-Star game could be in the Warriors backyard sooner rather than later.