The NBA trade deadline is coming to a close, and Kendrick Perkins isn't a fan of what the Golden State Warriors are doing to help Stephen Curry. Even though the Warriors are committed to trading a first-round pick, there's a catch. That catch might take too much time and keep Curry without a true No. 2.

As a result, Golden State could miss out on a golden opportunity to give their franchise superstar a true running mate. Perkins explained more on the Road Trippin Podcast about his frustrations with the lack of moves.

“I’m looking at the Warriors,” Perkins said. “I’m like again, Steph is the only superstar in the league that doesn’t have a certified #2. He doesn’t have a Robin. AD and Bron, Book and KD, Giannis and Dame, Brunson and KAT, Tatum and Brown. Like everybody has a guy that could go out there and get 40 if they’re having an off night, Steph don’t.

“I just don’t understand what are the Warriors thinking. Steph isn’t going to be that guy and says ‘Hey what the hell are we doing?' He showed you that he’s committed when he signed the extension this summer.”

Kendrick Perkins wants the Warriors to do more for Stephen Curry

When the Warriors lost Klay Thompson in free agency, part of Curry's robin was gone. Although he had a rough season, Thompson was valuable. His three-point shooting, defense, and IQ were all essential. On the flip side, Draymond Green remains with Golden State.

He might believe he's a robin, but not in a scoring way. Defenses are loading up on Curry and forcing his teammates to beat him. While guys like Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins are quality players, they haven't emerged as clear No. 2 players. As a result, the Warriors traded for Dennis Schroder in December.

It's helped the offense to some degree, but it hasn't eliminated the problem. With the market open for players like Jimmy Butler, the franchise is taking their time for any offer. Although they don't want to break up the young core, it might be worth it. Curry is an All-Star and still one of the best players in the league.

However, Perkins added another idea if the Warriors don't make a move at the trade deadline.

“If you’re the Warriors, do you stand pat and ride the season out and wait for one of these big named guys to get pissed off and say they want out?” Perkins said “Maybe a Giannis (Antetokounmpo).

Either way, Golden State will need to have some tricks up its sleeve to make their superstar guard carry them the rest of the way.