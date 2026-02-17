With Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry gearing up for the rest of the season, there is always the looming thought from the basketball world regarding when he will retire. As rumors around the Warriors and Curry's retirement are out there, the star puts some of those conversations to bed.

In an interview with People magazine, Curry would be asked about retirement, with the point guard being a part of the film and entertainment world, having produced a couple of recent features. However, Curry would say that his retirement is not happening “anytime soon.”

“It’ll declare itself, whenever the time comes to call it quits, which I don’t think is anytime soon,” Curry said, as he's in his 17th season with Golden State. “I’m not really putting too much pressure on that.”

At 37 years old, Curry is still showcasing how elite he is as he's averaging 27.2 points. 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc.

“Thinking about the end robs you of the now,” Curry explains. “I’m enjoying the journey of competing and all the work that goes into it. Hopefully that carries me a long way.”

Warriors' Stephen Curry speaks more about his career

While Curry will be representing the Warriors with the three-point contest in next season's All-Star weekend, he doesn't seem ready to call it quits anytime soon. In fact, Curry keeps making history and reaching milestones, even looking at being a crucial part in leading Team USA to a gold medal in 2024.

“It is a badge of honor to now be the oldest player doing all of these great things,” Curry said. “To redefine what greatness looks like at this age.”

“So I wear all of those things like a badge of honor, because I know how much work goes into it— to play this game that I love,” Curry continued.

At any rate, Curry looks to help Golden State currently as the team is 29-26, putting them eighth in the Western Conference, as the first game coming off the All-Star break is on Thursday against the Boston Celtics.