The Golden State Warriors have been aggressively pursuing a trade for Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant leading up to the NBA trade deadline. Despite ongoing communication between the two teams, Durant has made it clear that he holds no desire to reunite with Golden State, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

League sources with direct knowledge of the ongoing trade conversations have confirmed Durant's intentions to remain in Phoenix past the trade deadline. As a result, negotiations between the Suns and Warriors are done. Durant will not be returning to the Warriors to play alongside Stephen Curry.

Over the last 48 hours, the Warriors have held extensive trade talks with the Suns and Miami Heat about a potential three-team trade involving Durant, Jimmy Butler, and Andrew Wiggins, sources said. Although Golden State knew of Durant's reservations about a potential return, they still held significant interest due to desires to get Curry another superstar to play alongside.

However, Durant's firm stance on the matter ended talks on Wednesday. One league source told ClutchPoints that the Dubs are moving on and that the “deal is dead.”

While the league-wide speculation surrounding a Durant-Curry reunion was growing, the Warriors are no longer involved in these trade discussions. At the same time, the Heat and Suns continue to discuss real scenarios that involve Durant and Butler, sources said. Durant remains happy in Phoenix and would prefer to stay with the team through the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

With less than 24 hours until the 2025 NBA trade deadline, Durant will either remain with the Suns or be involved in another blockbuster trade that sends him to Miami.

For the Warriors, serious negotiations with the Suns that were gaining significant momentum are no more. Durant is another star player added to the list of superstar talents Golden State has been unable to acquire and pair with Curry over the last year. Options around the league for the Warriors to immediately improve are thin, and now their “focus” is on a Butler trade, according to Marc Stein. Dennis Schroder, now that he's eligible to be aggregated in a trade again, is a “central element” of these talks.

Golden State will be heavily influenced by what happens with the Heat and their conversations with the Suns about Durant. If there is a possible trade there, Miami will be pushing hard to trade Butler for Durant. With this said, should those trade conversations fall through and the Suns hold firm on keeping Durant, the Warriors seem intent on trying to make a Butler trade happen despite conversations about him not wanting to sign a long-term extension.

Where do the Warriors go if a Butler deal doesn't happen either?

Amid rumors that Nikola Vucevic could remain with the Chicago Bulls after the trade deadline, the veteran big man remains a potential target for the Warriors, sources said.

Outside of Vucevic, Brandon Ingram is the only other All-Star-level talent remaining on the trade block. Golden State has held conversations with the New Orleans Pelicans about both Ingram and Zion Williamson, sources said. The Pelicans are not expected to trade Williamson before the trade deadline.

The Warriors' options on the trade market are getting thin with the NBA trade deadline less than 24 hours away.