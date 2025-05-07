The Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of his hamstring injury, and there's a chance that he could miss more games. Curry suffered the injury in the first half of Game 1 and was ruled out for the rest of the game. The Warriors were still able to win, but now it is uncertain what his status will be as the series continues.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is still a fan of the game, and he loves to give his analysis every once in a while of what's going on in the league. That's what Johnson recently did, as he went to social media to talk about Curry's injury.

“I’m crossing my fingers and praying Steph Curry’s injury is not too serious and he won’t miss too many games,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is Curry's first muscle strain in his career, and everyone is wondering how his rehab will go and how long he will be sidelined. Curry will no doubt do everything in his power to get back on the floor, but hamstrings are hard to work around, and he doesn't want to come back too early and make things worse.

Warriors to be without Stephen Curry in Game 2

The Warriors have played without Curry throughout his career, and this time may be different than other situations. Head coach Steve Kerr spoke about how playing without Curry back in the day is different from now.

“The difference at that time we had an all-time NBA roster. In those days, we were well-equipped to handle the loss of Steph when you could bring Shaun Livingston and Andre Iguodala into the game to back up or take Steph's minutes, you're in pretty good shape,” Kerr said. “But there is a lesson you have to understand what it takes to win a game without your best player. And tonight was a good indication of that. Draymond and Loon, and Jimmy led the way just with their leadership on the sideline, talking to the guys, recognizing if you battle for every loose ball, every rebound.”

The Warriors will definitely have to go with a next man up mentality, and they have the players on the roster who are ready to step up. Buddy Hield once again delivered for the Warriors with his 3-point shooting, and Pat Spencer gave the team some solid minutes at the point guard position.