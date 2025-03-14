Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. delivered a blunt message to the team following the acquisition of Jimmy Butler III, emphasizing a win-now mentality as the team pushes toward the postseason.

“I told them, ‘It’s time to win,’” Dunleavy Jr. told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “Whatever happened this season thus far where we’ve had some tough losses and our record isn’t what it needs to be. This signals it’s time to win, no f****** around. We’ll see where we can get to.”

Since acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline, the Warriors have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the league. Golden State has gone 13-1 since Butler’s arrival, improving from a 25-26 record to 38-28. The team currently holds the sixth seed in the Western Conference, trailing the Houston Rockets (41-25) by just half a game for the fifth spot.

The Warriors' turnaround has been fueled by their improved play on both ends of the floor. Since February 8, Golden State has posted the third-best defensive rating in the league at 108.7 and the third-highest offensive rating at 121.5.

Jimmy Butler’s impact fuels Warriors' resurgence and rejuvenates Stephen Curry

Butler’s presence has played a significant role in the team’s resurgence. In 14 games with the Warriors, he is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. His arrival has also elevated Stephen Curry’s offensive production. Since February 8, Curry has averaged 28.7 points, 6.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range. Before Butler’s arrival, Curry was averaging 24.7 points, 6.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 42.4% from three.

Dunleavy Jr. acknowledged that his past experience playing with Butler during their time with the Chicago Bulls gave him confidence in making the trade and signing the veteran forward to a two-year, $111 million extension.

“I think there’s a talent level that he brings that we needed at the top of the roster,” Dunleavy Jr. told HoopsHype. “There’s also a presence, a competitiveness, and an IQ. We need all those things on the court and in big moments. I think it raises the level of all of our players. Not only our role players but also Steph and Draymond to know they’ve got another guy with them that they can look around and feel like, ‘Alright, we’ve got a chance.’”

The Warriors will look to continue their momentum as they host the New York Knicks (42-23) on Saturday night. New York will be without Jalen Brunson, who is expected to miss at least a week after suffering an ankle sprain.