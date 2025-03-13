During the day of the trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors decided to be aggressive for once, swinging a deal for Jimmy Butler after the 35-year-old star forward had burnt his bridges with the Miami Heat. There were mixed reactions to the trade; some thought that acquiring Butler may not have been worth the risk considering his behavior during his last moments with the Heat franchise. However, Butler has been a transformative presence for the Warriors, as they have gone 12-1 with him on the active roster.

Stephen Curry, in particular, has been playing great basketball, and he's clearly finding life on offense that much easier with Butler helping him out. With the trade looking like a resounding success for the Warriors thus far, Curry looked back and detailed the rollercoaster of emotions that he and the Dubs went through on the day of the trade.

“That was a whirlwind of a day. We were about to play Utah, and [there were] rumors, talks, conversations, what-ifs — and then it happened. So first, you're upset because you're losing guys that you went to war with, [Andrew Wiggins] especially. He helped us win a championship and we saw him flourish for the five years he was here. Dennis [Schroder], Kyle [Anderson], Lindy [Waters III], seeing those guys go who were a big part of [us] earlier in the year,” Curry said, via the Steiny & Guru show.

Indeed, even head coach Steve Kerr was ticked off that the trade deadline fell on the same day as their game against the Utah Jazz. It was definitely an emotional moment for the Warriors, especially when they had to bid farewell to Wiggins, someone who's been an important part of the team over the past few seasons.

But the move they made was a necessary one, and it's clear that Butler has done nothing but change the Warriors' fortunes for the better.

Stephen Curry recognizes Jimmy Butler's impact for the Warriors

Jimmy Butler has winning in his DNA, and the Warriors are experiencing firsthand just how much Butler can impact the game even without filling up the scoring column. He just fills so many gaps for the team with his defense and playmaking, and it's no fluke that the Warriors are rising in the West standings in rather rapid fashion.

“And then you think about the future. We were excited that Jimmy was here. We were understanding of who he was as a superstar, and the idea that he plays basketball a very similar way, trying to, as he would say, make the right play. But he demands a presence, and it's a guy you have to worry about on the floor. You can see it's helped me and Draymond, but I think overall it's helped everybody else more because he makes guys around him better. And he does it really naturally,” Curry added.