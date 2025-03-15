The Golden State Warriors did not need Jimmy Butler's scoring in their 130-104 blowout win versus the Sacramento Kings. With eight players getting into double-digits in scoring, Butler instead focused on helping his team with his all-around game. He finished with six points, five rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.

Butler's low-scoring output has been a minor theme in his tenure with Golden State. It was his third game with six points or less with the Warriors. On First Things First, analyst Nick Wright put that fact into the context of LeBron James' Hall of Fame career.

“[Jimmy Butler] has as many games of six points or less with the Warriors as LeBron has had in his 22-year career,” Wright said. The last time James scored less than six points was in 2004 against the Houston Rockets. And it wasn't due to poor play. James exited that game early after suffering a bone bruise next to his left eye.”

Wright's insane comparison is less of a knock on Butler and more of a testament to James' sustained greatness over such a long period. While currently sidelined with a groin injury, James actively holds the longest streak of games with double-digit points: 1280 consecutive games and counting.

The Warriors are a dangerous team

In that same segment, Wright emphasized that Butler's lack of scoring amid a hot stretch for the Golden State should scare opposing teams in the West.

“Jimmy just being out there, has opened things up for [the Warriors], made them better defensively,” Wright continued, citing Draymond Green's team-high 23 points against the Kings. “I think the Warriors right now are a credible contender and I've been the last person to say that.”

Butler's scoring is ancillary to all the other important things he's doing to help Golden State win right now. The Warriors are 13-2 since Butler joined the team on Feb. 7. He's found something more important than stats and highlight reels. As Shams Charania pointed out on the Pat McAfee show, Butler's found his joy again.

“What was the word Jimmy used when he was trying to get out of Miami? It's ‘Joy,'” Charania said. “I think his joy is back in Golden State and I think the Warriors are playing like they thoroughly love each other.”