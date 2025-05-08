During the NBA playoffs, Pat Spencer emerged as an unsung hero for the Golden State Warriors. However, the latter will continue his heroic efforts in Game 2 as he will fill Stephen Curry's role.

He suffered a hamstring injury during Game 1 after taking a jump shot. Now, the former Northwestern guard will have the chance to lead the Warriors to a critical win.

For Spencer, though, this is a journey that comes full circle, as he explained on The Young Man and The Three Podcast.

“I was cut from every team,” Spencer said. “My original freshman year, I was cut from JV. I played, it’s called Fresh-Soph, literally Freshman and Sophomores that don’t make JV. Then, I realized I needed the extra year, so I decided to transfer to Boys Latin up in Baltimore. I had to sit out a whole year, and then I actually played JV my sophomore year, too.

“So technically, on paper, I would’ve been a Junior and got cut from the Varsity team as a Sophomore for that. Cut from Varsity hoops as well. I’ve been cut from just about every team, cut from all the club teams that I tried out for; it’s been quite a journey.”

Pat Spencer is ready to lead the Warriors without Stephen Curry

Replicating Curry's production is something that not many in the NBA can do. It might be something that no one can do. However, that doesn't stop Spencer from believing in himself.

Not to mention, other teammates believe in him as well. One of those is Draymond Green. Most notably, Green loved what Spencer did during Game 5 of the Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

Houston center Alperen Sengun was getting into his face, and Spencer immediately headbutted him. Although the latter was ejected, Green loved it.

That attitude is what Golden State needs.

While Curry won't be on the floor, Spencer will attempt to take the reins. He has the championship and playoff experience of guys like Green and Jimmy Butler.

However, Spencer has shown an ability to be a spark plug for the Warriors. The efficiency is a major bonus, especially from three. If he can connect on a few of those and set the offense up, that's all that will be needed.

At the end of the day, no one can replace Curry. However, if Spencer gets closer to matching his impact, the Timberwolves might be in for another long game.