Stephen Curry must have woken up on the right side of the bed on Tuesday as he came out of the gates firing in the Golden State Warriors' clash against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry was on one from the jump, and he ended up with 32 points in the first half on a scorching hot 11-16 shooting from the field and an even more impressive 8-10 from beyond the arc.

At the halftime intermission, however, it was Warriors rookie Quinten Post who was given the privilege to answer some questions from the NBC Sports Bay Area commentary crew. Post, however, was bewildered by this; after all, it wasn't him who had the brilliant first half that has them on track to make some three-point history.

“I don't know why I'm here. Steph [Curry] got 40 points,” Post said, via the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter).

The play-by-play commentator, Bob Fitzgerald, reminded Post that the booth doesn't make Curry stop for such interviews at halftime due to his status as the Warriors' best player. Meanwhile, Post is a rookie. But as a testament to the 25-year-old's astuteness, Post put two and two together in no time.

“Oh yeah, that's a good point,” Post answered.

Bob Fitzgerald: "Tell us about the intensity of that first half." Quinten Post: "I don't know why I'm here. Steph [Curry] got 40 points." Bob: "Because you're a rookie. We don't make him stop." Post: "Oh yeah, that's a good point." 😅pic.twitter.com/TJel637eEQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Post being in this position is also a testament to how important of a player he has become for the Warriors despite being in just his first season in the league. The 25-year-old center has been a reliable floor-spacer, even starting a few games for the Dubs over the past few months.

If the Warriors rookie continues on this trajectory, it shouldn't be long until he receives the privilege of not having to conduct an interview at halftime.

Stephen Curry puts the Grizzlies through the blender in Warriors win

It sure looked as though Stephen Curry was going to break the single-game three-point record that Klay Thompson, his former teammate and forever Splash Brother, set back in 2018. Having eight threes at the half was a very promising sign in that regard.

Curry, however, slowed down a bit in the second half. But even then, he finished with 52 points on 12 made triples, filled the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, eight assists, and five steals, and shot the ball efficiently from the field at 16-31. The Warriors star was an unstoppable force who showed that the Grizzlies' perimeter defense is more rickety than in previous seasons and the Dubs move to the five-spot in the Western Conference standings as a result of their 134-125 victory.