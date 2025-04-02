The Golden State Warriors are heading down the home stretch of the season and every game matters in a very crowded playoff race in the Western Conference. On Tuesday night, Golden State has an especially important contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

Stephen Curry didn't waste any time getting going as the Warriors try to avoid the play-in tournament. He started off the night with a dominant 19-point first quarter, and he didn't stop there. By halftime, Curry had scored 32 points on 11-for-16 shooting and 8-for-10 from 3-point range, marking his highest scoring first half of the season.

STEPH CURRY IS UNCONSCIOUS 🔥 That's his 7th triple of the first half and he's up to 29 points for the Warriors!pic.twitter.com/J3bBMp3bDx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

MAKE IT 32 POINTS AND 8 THREES FOR STEPH CURRY ♨️ What a first half for the Warriors star!pic.twitter.com/5NnnQFNIis https://t.co/qLnDksH2Yb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Curry's heater helped the Warriors jump out to a 74-66 lead at the break in this critical matchup. He was also affecting the game in other ways outside of scoring, picking up seven rebounds and dishing five assists in just 19 minutes on the floor.

As Curry continued to hit shot after shot, fans on social media were going crazy at the legend's epic performance.

LeBron James last night in 38 minutes: 16 points Steph curry in the 1st quarter: 19 points pic.twitter.com/lOnEalWHu6 — 27 (@27woorld) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

STEPH CURRY IN THE FIRST QUARTER pic.twitter.com/jpsCrBb5TV — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 (@GoIdenState) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Steph Curry currently has 29pts 7 rebounds 5 assists 2 steals in only 17 minutes,” a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “At age 37. This man is the GOAT. You will never see this again. Respect him.”

Curry also shattered an NBA record in this historic first half. He became the oldest player in NBA history to record 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in one half according to Stat Mamba.

Coming into this game, the Warriors and the Grizzlies were within just a half-game of each other, so this is a critical matchup in this rivalry. Neither team wants to be stuck in the play-in, but the loser is at risk of dropping below that No. 6 spot while the winner will sit in the No. 5 seed at the end of the night.

Both teams, especially the winner of this contest, also have a chance to earn home-court advantage in the first round. The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a two-game cushion in the No. 4 spot, but the winner of this game will have a lot of momentum and will be charging up the standings. Curry is trying to ensure that the Warriors are that team.