In the NBA, no one knows what can happen. After the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson went their separate ways, Stephen Curry expressed his love and respect for his former teammate. However, the NBA is still a business. Despite all of the emotions, and with the trade deadline, anything can happen.

With the craziness surrounding the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade, that sentiment that anything can happen looms large. Curry explained to The Ringer that same sentiment if Thompson could be traded back to the Warriors.

“Never say never in this league,” Curry said. “But I find that hard to see happen.”

After signing with the Dallas Mavericks, the second splash brother has had a consistent season. He's averaging 13.5 points on 39% shooting from 3. He's been the ideal No. 3 behind Kyrie Irving and Doncic. Now that the latter is out of Dallas, Thompson could become the No. 2 perimeter scoring option.

Still, the Warriors could use him about now. They've dealt with an influx of injuries and don't have a true perimeter scorer outside of Curry. Either way, the move has been mutually beneficial, up to this point.

Stephen Curry doesn't see Klay Thompson returning to the Warriors

Unless a trade happens, there's a reason why Thompson left Golden State and joined Dallas. He wanted to be valued and appreciated as a player. In his final few seasons, he struggled mightily, which put a strain on the front office. They weren't sure if he would be the same consistent player.

However, with both the Warriors and Mavericks fighting for a fringe playoff and possible play-in spot, they have similar trajectories. Still, Curry doesn't live in a fantasy land and doesn't want to be thinking about possible scenarios that likely won't happen.

“I don’t think we’re built that way,” Curry says. “We don’t live in a hypothetical land, but we’re not winners if we would think that way anyway. Especially because we all feel like we still have enough left in the tank to be a part of a championship team. We would’ve probably enjoyed the experience, but I don’t think we would’ve been happy with not winning again.”

The Big 3 of Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green ruled the NBA for nearly a decade. While all of those players are slowing down, their chemistry and championship experience are second-to-none. As of now, it's safe to say that Thompson won't be returning to the Warriors, despite the constant trade rumor chatter involving the franchise.