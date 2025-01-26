Stephen Curry has been dealing with injuries on and off this season, but for the most part, the Golden State Warriors guard has been available to play. One of the injuries that has lingered is his knee tendinitis, but after the game, he gave a positive update.

“It's trending in the right direction,” Curry said. “It's still something you gotta stick with the maintenance and all that type of stuff. For me to play, it checked all of the boxes. Tending on how it responds game to game, and if that continues I like where I'm at.”

As for his finger, that's still something that he continues to play through.

“It sucks, but it’s not an excuse for anything,” Curry said. “Gotta play through it. I went 8-for-8 with it. It’s just something that’s been lingering.”

Expand Tweet

It's hard to think that something wasn't bothering Curry in their 118-108 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, as he finished with 13 points and shot 4-for-17 from the field.

In general, the Warriors have been dealing with injuries all season, as Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga are still sidelined with injuries. This has caused the team to suffer, and they are now 22-23 on the season. The Warriors have tried to limit Curry's minutes as well so they can go through the season relatively healthy, but when your top players are hurt, it's hard to sit him.

The Warriors have already made it clear that they don't plan to gut the team for a superstar and want to continue to build through their young players. That means whatever they're dealing with right now, they'll just have to continue to fight through it and hope things get better. It's still a long season so anything can happen, but over the past few weeks, things haven't been so great for them as a whole.