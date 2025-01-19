Steve Kerr has given a major update about Stephen Curry's ankle injury. The Golden State Warriors secured their second straight win on Saturday evening with a win over the Washington Wizards. Despite winning just six games this NBA season, the Wizards put up a good fight against the Warriors but did not have enough down the stretch.

However, despite the victory, the Warriors were caught with a concern. In the fourth quarter, Curry got tangled with Wizards' Jordan Poole under the basket and was down on the court for a few seconds. Ultimately, he headed to the locker room.

While there was no immediate word on the extent of his injury, the Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave an update during the post-game media interaction, telling reporters, “Steph just told me he doesn't think it's serious.”

This is certainly a huge relief for the team and fans. Curry was instrumental in the Warriors' victory over the Wizards. He made some big plays in the fourth quarter. And finished the game with 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Unfortunately for the Warriors' Curry wasn't the only player who left the game injured. Draymond Green, who had just returned to the lineup after missing three games with an illness, was forced to leave the game with left calf tightness in the first quarter.

While speaking about Green, Kerr said he will receive an MRI on Sunday. And it looks like both Curry and Green are considered day-to-day at this point. The Warriors play again on Monday against the defending champion Boston Celtics.

While the team and its fans would hope to have their best player fit for the game against the defending champions, his status will be one to watch for on the injury report. That said, it remains to be seen if Curry will return to action in the very next game or not.