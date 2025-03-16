The Golden State Warriors earned a 97-94 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night, as Stephen Curry led the way for Golden State with 28 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns shined for New York with a game-high 29.

Towns also dominated the glass with 12 rebounds, despite fouling out of the game with six seconds left in the fourth quarter. Draymond Green, who finished with nine points, four rebounds and three assists, didn't pass on the opportunity to break out his “night-night” celebration directed at Towns and the Knicks as time expired.

Curry spoke to the media about how far Green's celly has come along, and it appears that the Warriors' unquestioned leader has no issue with it.

“He's evolved his version of it,” Curry said. “He's softened it a little bit.”

Green helped extend the Warriors' lead to four at the 1:06 mark in the fourth quarter, followed by a layup on the team's next possession to make it 94-88 with 25 seconds to play. It was vintage Green.

“He's brought it down to where a pillow's supposed to be… I’m giving that a solid A- effort on the night-night tonight,” Curry said. “That was beautiful.”

The Warriors have met the Knicks for the final time this season, so unfortunately, there will be no sequel to this dramatic conclusion. For now, at least.

Warriors trying to avoid a play-in appearance

Currently, the Warriors sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 39-28. They will likely be battling it out with the Los Angeles Lakers (No. 5), Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 7) and Los Angeles Clippers (No. 8) for the rest of the season.

Adding Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline in February has clearly shifted the perception of this team, and it's possible that Curry, Green and head coach Steve Kerr could have a better push for another NBA Finals appearance than previously expected.