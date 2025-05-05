The Golden State Warriors were able to advance to the next round of the playoffs after defeating the Houston Rockets 103-89 in Game 7. After being up 3-1 in the series at one point, the Warriors dropped two games to the Rockets, which led to a win-or-go-home situation for both teams. The Warriors have been in those situations more times than not, and they showed up when it mattered the most.

Stephen Curry finished the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, helping the Warriors take the win. Curry has shown throughout his career that he can close out games, and he's also shown that he can be petty afterwards. In the postgame interview, Curry showed up wearing shades, something that people are not familiar with him doing.

Some are suspecting that he was taking a shot at the Rockets after they won Game 5, when Alperen Sengun and Dillon Brooks came into the postgame with shades on. Brooks also spoke about Curry in that postgame interview, noting that he was trying to take advantage of Curry's hurt thumb.

“I've been playing the game… If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time,” Brooks said after the game. “So, whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it.”

Curry noted that his thumb was bothering him, as many thought, and he was still able to have good games throughout the series. It's obvious that the Warriors and Rockets were not fond of each other, so it's no surprise that Curry wanted the last laugh after beating them.

The Warriors' next challenge will be the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are not shy of talking trash either. Anthony Edwards lives for these moments, and he mentioned years ago that he wanted to face the Warriors because of Draymond Green.

It should be another tough challenge for the Warriors, but it will turn out to be an exciting series.