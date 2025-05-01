The Houston Rockets avoided elimination at home on Wednesday night as they easily handled business against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5. The Rockets got out to a fast start in this one and never looked back as they cruised to a 131-116 win. Of course, there was some controversy that came in this game. Things got chippy in the final minutes of the contest, and Dillon Brooks has also been accused of targeting Stephen Curry's injury.

Stephen Curry is currently dealing with a thumb injury, and some people think that Dillon Brooks is purposefully putting Curry in a position to make it work. Brooks addressed those claims after the Game 5 win.

“I've been playing the game… If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time,” Brooks said after the game. “So, whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it.”

The good news for Curry is that his thumb injury isn't impacting his game. A photo went viral of him walking to the team plane, and the thumb looks pretty banged up if you zoom in. He is icing it and being careful with it, but it's not negatively impacting him.

“I don’t even know how to answer it. Something you are dealing with and keep it moving,” Curry said, according to a post from Anthony Slater.

Curry was then asked if it is impacting his game, and he said no.

That's good to hear if you're a Warriors fan, especially after Game 5. The Rockets easily cruised to the big win to keep their season alive, and they are now just one road win away from taking control of the series. The series would be tied at three apiece if Houston wins Game 6, but Game 7 would be back at home for Houston. The last thing that the Warriors want is a road Game 7 after going up 3-1 in this series.

Because of Game 7 being in Houston, Game 6 becomes massive for the Warriors, and the pressure is on. Golden State will look to finish off the series on Friday back at home. The time of the game and the networks that it will be airing on are still to be determined. Golden State is an early 5.5-point favorite.