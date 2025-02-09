Stephen Curry sees differences with his playstyle and Jimmy Butler's. He views that to be an advantage for the Golden State Warriors.

Butler made his anticipated debut for the Warriors in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry and Butler combined for 59 points as Golden State blew out the Bulls 132-111.

Curry reflected on the team's win after the game. He also described the experience of playing with Butler, saying the way his new co-star plays is the opposite of what he does, per The Athletic‘s Anthony Slater.

“He’s like the exact opposite player of me. I took 16 3s and he shot one. He got to the free throw line a lot, dominated the paint. I dominate the perimeter. It has the potential to be really fun,” Curry said.

How Warriors benefit with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler

Definitely a strong point of insight from Stephen Curry regarding his fit with Jimmy Butler on the Golden State Warriors.

Curry is viewed by many as the greatest shooter in NBA history. He continues to dominate defenses with his elite shooting ability at age 36, knocking down nearly 40% of his attempts from beyond the arc this season.

On the other hand, Butler is not a perimeter shooter but is one of the best dynamic players on offense. He occasionally takes three-pointers, being better known for his ability to make big shots when his team needs it. He boasts high moments as a closer, making himself a big factor in the Warriors' chance to make another playoff run with Curry continuing to lead the way

Golden State returned to .500 with the win, having a 26-26 record. They sit at the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings, tied with the Phoenix Suns and 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road at home. They face the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.