The Golden State Warriors suffered a 118-108 loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and along the way, Stephen Curry endured one of the worst halves of basketball of his NBA career to contribute to this loss. Despite that, Curry didn't let his poor outing prevent him from making the day of Lakers head coach JJ Redick and his two sons, Knox and Kai.

Redick and his family recently lost their home in California due to the slew of wildfires that have ravaged the state. Among the items lost were the sports memorabilia collections that both of Redick's sons had. Players across the NBA have been aiming to help them rebuild their collection, and Curry became the latest to contribute, as he gave Redick's sons a couple of his jerseys after this game.

“Steph Curry’s bodyguard found JJ Redick after the game with a couple of Steph’s jerseys to give to his sons, helping to replenish their memorabilia collection that was lost in the fires,” Dave McMenamin shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Stephen Curry becomes latest to help JJ Redick out during trying time

Immediately in the wake of Redick losing his house to the L.A. wildfires, several Lakers players gave his sons some signed jerseys to help them rebuild their collection of sports memorabilia. Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul of the San Antonio Spurs also helped by giving their game-worn jerseys to Knox and Kai, and now Curry joined the trend, giving them some jerseys after this tough defeat.

Even though Curry didn't hit any of his eight field goal attempts in the second half against Los Angeles, that didn't stop him from giving back to Redick and his family during their time of need. Golden State is going to need better play from Curry moving forward if they want to snap their recent cold streak, though, and he will look to get back on track when the Warriors face off against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.