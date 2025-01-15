Following a 126-102 victory vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs stars Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul gave their game-worn jerseys to Lakers head coach J.J. Redick's sons.

The wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles and some of the surrounding areas destroyed the Redicks' home in the Pacific Palisades. Because of the fires and the ensuing damage, two Lakers games, including the January 11th game vs. the Spurs, have been postponed. Monday night's outing vs. the Spurs at Crypto.com Arena marked the franchise's first contest since the fires started raging.

Talking to Wembanyama about the moment, Redick noted that the moment meant a lot to his sons, who lost their signed jersey and card collections in the fire.

“[I] ran a podcast out of my home for two years, all the players would come through and [Redick's sons would] get their jerseys or their cards signed,” Redick said. “They had a collection of jerseys and cards.”

“They lost all that [in the wildfire],” Redick shared.

“I heard of that,” Wembanyama revealed.

Paul, who was teammates with Redick when the two were with the Los Angeles Clippers, approached Wemby about gifting their jerseys to his former teammate's sons, Knox and Kai, following Monday night's game.

“Me and JJ are ultimate competitors,” Paul said. “As close as we are, we hate to lose, win, or whatnot. But I actually told him that I wanted to do that for his boys. I know how big of basketball fans they are. It's a tough situation.”

Though he's in his first year as the Lakers head coach, Redick played in the NBA for 15 years.

“When you've been in the league long enough, you have this big circle, and it's people you like, people you love, and then it's your brothers — and Chris is in that inner-inner circle of brothers,” Redick shared about Paul.

“You play a lot of years in this league and some guys are just teammates, but JJ is part of my family,” Paul echoed.

JJ Redick is grateful for the Spurs players' gratitude

Since retiring from pro basketball in 2021, Redick has worked in broadcast media. Paul, nine years his senior, has played for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and the Spurs since that time.

“He called me this afternoon,” Redick shared of Paul. “He said, ‘Vic and I are gonna go, whether you win or we win, we're gonna go over and give the boys jerseys. And he's well aware that they're huge NBA fans.”

“I didn't know they were huge fans like this,” Wembanyama admitted, “But J.J.'s a person I like who was directly impacted by this. If I could make those kids' day, I'll do it.”

Redick played for six teams over his NBA career, Paul has suited up for seven. Their paths intertwined with the Clippers from 2013 to 2017. Those four seasons laid a foundation that carries on today.

“It was nice of them to do it. And now they each have two, 'cause Austin [Lakers guard Austin Reaves] was nice enough to leave a couple for them in his locker after practice the other day. So I just, I appreciate all the love. I'm not surprised Chris did something like that,” Redick said.

For Paul, who also has a home in the LA area, it was the least he – and Wemby – could do.

“Him and his wife, those kids…I know a lot of people lost family members, homes, stuff like that. It hits different when the people are close to you,” Paul said.