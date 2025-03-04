Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry appeared to tweak his ankle on Monday night in a win against the Charlotte Hornets. At one point in the game, Curry awkwardly twisted his ankle on Nick Smith Jr.'s foot, but he was able to walk it off and stay in the game. Curry ended up playing well and the Warriors won the game 119-101.

“Warriors star Stephen Curry just tweaked his right ankle on Nick Smith Jr.’s foot while contesting a shot,” Brett Siegel said in a post. “After just limping around for a little bit, Curry tied his shoe tighter and is staying in the game momentarily. Something to keep an eye on in Charlotte.”

The Warriors will be right back in action tomorrow night as they will be taking on the New York Knicks on the road. Curry thinks that he is going to play, but he is going to make a final decision tomorrow when he sees how the ankle is feeling. Right now, it is feeling fine.

“It feels alright right now, it's just cold from the ice tub,” Curry said, according to a post from Anthony Slater. “I'll see how it feels in the morning. I did roll it, but I did finish the game, so hopefully I wake up and have a little more recovery. … I think I’m going to play but if my ankle says I shouldn’t play, I won’t play.”

Curry didn't let the ankle slow him down against the Hornets as he ended up finishing the game with 21 points. He was 6-14 from the floor and 3-9 from deep, and he also added 10 assists and three rebounds. Curry finished with a double-double as the Warriors cruised to victory over the Hornets.

The Warriors were on top for most of the game on Monday night, but the Hornets did make things close in the third quarter. Charlotte was able to pull within two points, but the Warriors put the foot back on the gas to cruise to a relatively easy win.

Golden State has been one of the better teams in the league since the All-Star break as they now have Jimmy Butler on the squad. The Warriors were on the outside looking in in terms of the postseason not too long ago, and they are now in sixth place in the Western Conference. This team definitely has the potential to make some noise once the postseason rolls around, but they definitely need Stephen Curry to stay healthy.