The Golden State Warriors could have superstar Stephen Curry back in their lineup for Jimmy Butler's revenge game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in South Beach.

Curry, who missed Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks due to a pelvic injury, went through practice on Monday, per Anthony Slater. He will be listed as questionable and Curry's status will depend on how his body responds to individual drills.

“Steph Curry practiced today. He’s going through an individual workout right now. Will be listed as questionable tomorrow for Jimmy Butler’s return game at Heat, per Warriors. Depends on how body responds to the work,” Slater wrote on X.

Curry missed the final 15 minutes of Thursday's victory over the Toronto Raptors after landing hard on his tailbone late in the third quarter. The medical staff had to help Steph to the locker room. He finished the game with 17 points. The Warriors have been surging since trading for Butler and Curry has undoubtedly benefited from the veteran's presence.

Since the All-Star break, Steph is averaging 26.5 PPG on 41.1% shooting from three-point land. He averaged 30.7 points in February and has carried that trend into March, averaging 25 PPG. The Dubs are currently in the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 41-30 record and have gone 8-2 in their last 10 contests.

With just 11 games left in the regular season, it's crucial that Curry is 100% healthy heading into the playoffs. The Warriors could be a dark horse out West given how they're playing. It also helps that Jonathan Kuminga just returned from injury, adding another element to Steve Kerr's squad on both ends of the floor.

If Steph doesn't suit up on Tuesday, he'll have a few more days to rest. The Dubs aren't in action again until Friday in The Big Easy against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.