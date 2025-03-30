The Golden State Warriors have been on a tear since trading for Jimmy Butler, and are in the midst of a heated playoff race in the Western Conference standings. During the final stretch of the regular season, every game is important, and the next game on the Warriors schedule is against the San Antonio Spurs. In terms of health, Stephen Curry appeared on the Warriors injury report ahead of their game against the Spurs.

Stephen Curry is officially listed as probable on the Warriors injury report for their upcoming game against the Spurs, as per the NBA's official injury report. Curry has been dealing with a pelvic injury in recent days. The Warriors' star was sidelined for two games after sustaining the injury about a week ago against the Toronto Raptors.

Curry made his return to the lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, finishing with 23 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 34 minutes. He shot 7-of-21 from the field and 5-of-16 from the three-point line. The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak with his return.

Heading into the game against the Spurs, the Warriors are currently 42-31 and in seventh place in the West standings. They are tied record-wise with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Clippers are in sixth place due to holding the tie-breaker in the head-to-head season series. A finish in the top six would make the playoffs outright and avoid the play-in.

Curry, now is his 16th season in the NBA, all with the Warriors, Curry has still been one of the league's elite players. He's appeared in 61 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. He's been averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds. 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field, 39.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.