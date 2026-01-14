On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors picked up a much-needed home win over the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 119-97, shaking off a recent ugly loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors got only 23 points combined from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler two days after their combined for 61 against Atlanta, but the team was still able to put up a productive offensive output thanks to a balanced scoring sheet.

The Warriors were up by double-digits for most of this game, allowing head coach Steve Kerr to pull his starters early, and as the blowout wore on, Curry and Butler could be seen clowning on the bench.

At one point, Curry used a timeout to practice some dance moves, per 95.7 The Game on X, formerly Twitter.

Steph’s dance moves during the timeout 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/zKhxRzYKhO — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 14, 2026

Curry and Butler could then be seen laughing with one another.

Jimmy and Steph are having A LOT of fun on the bench 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2m2s5mWvXR — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 14, 2026

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Warriors could certainly use an injection of some good vibes amid what has been an inconsistent 2025-26 season up to this point. Golden State currently sits at 22-19 and is in play-in territory in the Western Conference, which would mark their third straight year of ending up in that position if it holds.

Curry and Butler have been productive on the stat sheet for the most part, but the Warriors have seen regression from other key players on their roster, including Brandin Podziesmki, Quentin Post, and others.

All of the struggles have caused some to wonder whether a trade could be on the horizon for Golden State, with players like Michael Porter Jr. being floated as potential win-now pieces who could help the team vault up the Western Conference standings.

In any case, the Warriors are next slated to take the floor on Thursday evening for a tough home game against the New York Knicks. Tipoff for that game is set for 10:00 pm ET from the Bay Area.