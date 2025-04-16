The Golden State Warriors are getting their first taste of postseason basketball with Jimmy Butler on the team. And it didn't take long for the Dubs to feel what it's like to be the beneficiary of the legend that is “Playoff Jimmy.”

Although Butler has yet to win an NBA championship, he has developed a reputation through the years for being a big-time performer in the playoffs, particularly during his time with the Miami Heat, whom he led to some deep postseason runs in the past. In 119 playoff games with the Chicago Bulls and the Heat, Butler put up averages of 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. In his last 39 postseason games, he averaged 27.1 points.

The six-time NBA All-Star went down to work early in Tuesday night's play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco. In the first quarter, Butler produced 10 points with a perfect 2-for-2 shooting from behind the arc to go along with two rebounds and two assists, helping the Dubs overcome a slow start and finish the opening period with a six-point lead.

Additionally, it was just the first quarter by Butler since 2023 against the Grizzlies when he was still with the Heat, per Polymarket Hoops.

The Warriors got relegated to the play-in portion of the postseason after a stinging loss in their regular-season finale matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers last Sunday.

A win against the Grizzlies would get them the No. 7 seed and a first-round date with the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets. A loss to Memphis would put Golden State in a win-or-go-home scenario versus the winner of the other play-in showdown between the Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors traded for Butler before the deadline last February, as they wanted to provide Stephen Curry a reliable scoring option alongside him and someone who can play at a high level on both sides of the floor.

The 35-year-old Butler also entered the Grizzlies game in a groove, having averaged 27.3 points while shooting 60.5 percent from the field and hitting 60.5 percent of his attempts from behind the arc over the course of the previous three outings.